China stocks jump after holiday break on recovery signs

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China shares jumped on Friday as mainland markets reopened after an extended national holiday, with investors taking reassurance from positive economic data and indications of a rebound in tourism and consumption over the week-long holiday break.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.89% at 3,278.83.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 2.32%, with the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 adding 2.66%.

** Consumer firms were buoyed by official data showing that Chinese domestic tourism saw a robust rebound over the just-ended Golden Week holiday, encouraged by China's success in stamping out the novel coronavirus, although levels were still well short of last year.

** Adding to signs of a firming recovery in the world's second-largest economy, an industry survey showed the recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a fifth straight month in September, with hiring increasing for the second month in a row.

** "A stronger-than-expected Caixin services PMI for September ... encouraged positive sentiment around the economic outlook. A fairly benign outlook – steadily improving consumption and export growth, and a growing trade surplus – underscores the price action in China's markets today," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi.

** China's yuan jumped to a 17-month high as it caught up with gains in its offshore counterpart after the eight-day national holiday.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.48% to 9,670.64, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.09% at 24,216.26.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 3.21%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 3.99% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was up 3.09%​.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.5%​ and the CSI300 has risen 14.6%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.4%.

