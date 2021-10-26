China stocks inch higher on IT gains; Hong Kong slips

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China stocks edged up on Tuesday, led by information technology stocks, while sustained worries over a planned pilot real estate tax scheme weighed on sentiment.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.1% to 4,985.23 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.1% to 3,612.88.

The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.4% to 26,028.94. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.8% to 9,251.00.

** Property firms .CSI000952 extended losses, down 2.6%, fuelled by concerns over a planned pilot real estate tax scheme.

** The property tax, likely to be tested initially in first- and second-tier cities, "will hurt homebuyer sentiment and discourage investment demand, and thus, deepen the physical property market downturn," brokerage CLSA wrote in a note.

** The information technology sub-index .CSIINT, the construction engineering sub-index .CSI399995 and the new energy vehicles sub-index .CSI399976 added more than 1% each.

** Separately, China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to China's commerce ministry.

** In the Hong Kong market, tech and properties stocks dragged the Hang Seng benchmark.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH lost 1.5%.

** Alibaba Health Information Technology 0241.HK slumped 9.3%, the biggest decliner on the Heng Seng Index.

** Alibaba Health said it expected to record a net loss of not more than RMB320 mln ($2.04 bln) for six months ended in September, due to increase in deployment of group's resources.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI plunged 4.7%. Mainland property firms Country Garden 2007.HK, Longfor Group 0960.HK, Sunac China 1918.HK lost between 3.7% and 9%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

