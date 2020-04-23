China stocks inch down as economic uncertainty lingers

SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 -0.2%, HSI +0.2%, HSCE +0.2%

China on slow recovery, but recession risk is high - poll

Two state-owned big banks halt crude oil products trading

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese stocks inched down on Thursday as the economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus outbreak kept share prices under pressure, making investors reluctant to chase the previous session's rebound.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down less than 0.1% at 2,842.25.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.2%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.3%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.5%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.2% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.3%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.2%. The Hang Seng Index .HSI was also up 0.2%, at 23,948.03.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.3% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.5%.

** The Chinese economy will slowly recover from its first quarterly contraction since current records began, economists predicted in a Reuters poll, but they warned of a likely recession if conditions worsen again from the global coronavirus pandemic.

** The poll found China's gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to grow just 1.3% in the current quarter from a year earlier, after contracting 6.8% in January-March.

** Bank of China 601988.SS, 3988.HK said it suspended transactions to open new positions for its crude oil futures trading product from Wednesday onwards, following other banks in curtailing their energy product offerings and in light of "current market and delivery risks".

** Bank of Communications 3328.HK, 601328.SS said it had suspended open positions for crude oil trading products starting on Thursday.

** The A-shares market lost a bit of steam after rebounding in the previous session, analysts at China Fortunes Securities wrote in a note, pointing to technical resistance above the 2,850 level for the Shanghai Composite Index.

** Wednesday's bounce "implies that the (Shanghai) index's short-term advantage has disappeared. Observing trading in the past few weeks, investors mostly dared to buy into the bottom, but lacked enthusiasm in chasing the rally," the analysts said.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up almost 1%, as a combination of a rebound in crude prices from historic lows and the promise of more U.S. government aid to cushion the coronavirus-ravaged economy helped calm nerves. MKTS/GLOB

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares .HSCIE rose 1.5%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT fell 0.1%, the financial sector .HSNP lost 0.2% and the property sector .HSNP gained 0.8%.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

