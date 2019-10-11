US Markets

China stocks have best week in five on trade talks optimism

Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday to end the four-session week higher, as investors cheered signs of progress in the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 1.0%, to 3,911.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC closed up 0.9% at 2,973.66.

** For the week, CSI300 gained 2.5%, while SSEC was up 2.4%.

** U.S. and Chinese negotiators on Thursday wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months as business groups expressed optimism the two sides might be able to ease a 15-month trade war and delay a U.S. tariff hike scheduled for next week.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said "we had a very, very good negotiation with China", while a White House official said the talks had gone "probably better than expected".

** Sectors rallied across the board on Friday, with financials .CSI300FS and energy firms .CSI000908 leading the gains.

** The market rally is ongoing given low valuations overall, though any further upward trend would depend a lot on the rolling out of more-than-expected easing policies by domestic and overseas countries, Huachuang Securities wrote in report.

** MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.29%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 1.15%.

** At 07:17 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1052 per U.S. dollar, 0.14% firmer than the previous close of 7.115.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Xinjiang Youhao Group Co Ltd 600778.SS, up 10.07%, followed by China Hi-Tech Group Co Ltd 600730.SS, up 10.06% and HY Energy Group Co Ltd 600387.SS up 10.03%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Panda Financial Holding Corp Ltd 600599.SS down 9.96%, Fujian Raynen Technology Co Ltd 603933.SS down 7.85% and Zhe Jiang Taihua New Material Co Ltd 603055.SS down 7.68%.

** As of 07:18 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.55% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

