China stocks gain on fresh stimulus measures; property, tech drag HK lower

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

September 11, 2023 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by Samuel Shen and Summer Zhen for Reuters ->

By Samuel Shen and Summer Zhen

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Sept 11 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, buoyed by fresh government policies to boost investor confidence but technology and property sector sharesdragged the Hong market lower.

** China's bluechip CSI300 Index .CSI300rose 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC climbed 0.6%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped 1.7%, on track for their fourth straight session of declines.

** China's financial regulator on Sunday reduced the risk weighting it attaches to insurance companies' holdings of blue-chip shares and tech stocks.

** "This strategic modulation in risk factors signifies an expanded gateway for insurance companies to channel more resources into the capital market," OCBC Bank analyst Tommy Xie wrote.

** From Monday, investors are allowed to borrow more money from brokerages to buy stocks using the same amount of collateral, with the move expected to inject roughly 400 billion yuan ($54.70 billion) of fresh capital into the market.

** China's securities regulator said it recently held a meeting with domestic and overseas investors including Temasek, Bridgewater and Blackrock BLK.N to discuss ways to boost investor confidence.

** There are signs that "some long-term investors added positions on dips via ETF amid weak stock market sentiment," UBS China equity strategist Lei Meng wrote in a note.

** Hong Kong-listed mainland developers .HSMPI slumped more than 3% on signs property sales in China remain sluggish.

** New home sales in China's first-tier cities slumped 45% by area during Sept. 1-7, according to Haitong Securities.

** Sun Hung Kai Properties 0016.HK slumped 9.4% after the Hong Kong property giant reported a 17% decline in underlying profit for the year ended June.

** The Hang Seng Tech index .HSTECH lost 2%. Alibaba Group 9988.HK fell sharply after the surprise departure of outgoing Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang from the cloud business.

($1 = 7.3125 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Summer Zhen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

