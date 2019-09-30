China Stocks Gain as U.S. Plays Down Report

The Trump administration pushed back against a Bloomberg report that said officials had discussed limiting U.S. investment in China, as well as delisting Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges.

Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people it didn’t identify, that the administration had considered options for limiting so-called portfolio flows of funds into China. Other news organizations, including CNBC and the New York Times, reportedly similarly.

Portfolio flows are investments in shares and other securities, as opposed to direct investing for projects such as building factories.

Officials reportedly discussed de-listing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges, as well as limiting government pension funds’ exposure to the Chinese market.

Treasury spokesperson Monica Crowley said in a statement that the administration is not considering blocking Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges “at this time.”

Trade advisor Peter Navarro, who multiple outlets claimed has favored limiting Chinese access to American capital, called such reports “fake news,” in an interview on CNBC. Bloomberg said he had led the push.

“That story, which appeared in Bloomberg: I’ve read it far more carefully than it was written,” Navarro said on CNBC. “Over half of it was highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false.”

Bloomberg didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding, among others Chinese stocks, fell Friday on the report. The iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund fell 2.2% Friday afternoon, but was up 1.2% early on Monday.

The price of American depositary receipts of Alibaba (ticker: BABA) was up 1.5% to $169.93. Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) gained 2.6%, and JD.com (JD) was up 0.7%.

