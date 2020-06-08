Commodities

China stocks gain as subdued trade data raises policy support hopes

China stocks rose on Monday, as downbeat trade data reinforced hopes for further stimulus to shore up the world's second largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SSEC 0.3%, CSI300 0.6%, HSI 0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.7%

FTSE China A50 +0.8%

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, as downbeat trade data reinforced hopes for further stimulus to shore up the world's second largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.28% at 2,939.13.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.56%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.7%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.09%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 1.49% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.42%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.21% to 10,044.72, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.17% at 24,812.58.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.2% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.43%.

** China's exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

** The sombre trade readings for the world's second-biggest economy could pile pressure on policymakers to roll out more support for a sector that is critical to the livelihoods of more than 180 million workers.

** The recovery of China's domestic demand is relatively good, while pressure from external demand could persist, Zhou Yu, an analyst with Pacific Securities, noted in a report.

** China will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.35% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.13%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0853 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.0812.

** As of 0414 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.46% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

