China stocks gain as investors eye fresh stimulus

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China shares reversed early losses to gain strength on Wednesday, as investors await follow-up supportive policies ahead of the annual parliament meeting to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China shares reversed early losses to gain strength on Wednesday, as investors await follow-up supportive policies ahead of the annual parliament meeting to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.08% at 2,862.50 points, after opening more than 1% lower on renewed trade tensions with Washington.

** Stocks are rebounding since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Investors are now watching efforts by a number of countries trying to spark their economies by easing restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.01%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS dropping 1.43%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 was up 0.91%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 2.29% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.98%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.63% to 9,759.32, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.66% at 24,026.31.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.74% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT traded 1.07% higher.

** The fresh trade tensions between Washington and Beijing over the holiday period had marginal effect on A-share sentiment, as investors assume no immediate measures will be taken amid ongoing epidemic and economic growth pressures in the United States, said Zhang Gang, analyst with China Central Securities.

** Domestic investors are also waiting for more stimulus measures to materialize ahead of the annual parliament meeting, which is scheduled for the end of the month, Zhang added.

** Shares in China's major infrastructure firms rally as Beijing unveils plans to launch property investment trusts to spur infrastructure investment.

** China announced plans last Thursday to create a public market for real estate investment trusts (REITs), aiming to channel personal savings and private capital into infrastructure projects without overstretching already debt-laden local governments.

** As of May 5, China reported two new coronavirus cases and 20 new asymptomatic cases, data from the national health authority showed on Wednesday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.19%. ** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0893 per U.S. dollar, 0.37% weaker than the previous close of 7.0629.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More