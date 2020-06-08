China stocks gain as dismal trade data fuels stimulus hopes

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China stocks ended higher on Monday as poor domestic trade data reinforced hopes for further policy stimulus to shore up the coronavirus-stricken economy.

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Monday as poor domestic trade data reinforced hopes for further policy stimulus to shore up the coronavirus-stricken economy.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.24% at 2,937.77.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.52%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.55%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.35%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 1.14% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.39%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended unchanged and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.591%.

** China's exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

** The sombre trade readings for the world's second-biggest economy could pile pressure on policymakers to roll out more support for a sector that is critical to the livelihoods of more than 180 million workers.

** The recovery of China's domestic demand is relatively good, while pressure from external demand could persist, Zhou Yu, an analyst with Pacific Securities, said in a report.

** China will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.22%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 1.37%.

** At 0727 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.075 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 7.0812.

** As of 0727 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.22% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters