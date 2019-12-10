China stocks flat on trade uncertainty, caution over economy

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China stocks were nearly flat on Tuesday and trading was thin, as investors waited to see if the United States would slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods on Dec. 15, a move that was likely to complicate efforts to defuse the prolonged trade war.

** Investors remain circumspect after data showed China's producer prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in November, while consumer prices spiked as food costs climbed, complicating policymakers' efforts to boost demand as economic growth slows.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.1% to 3,900.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC also gained 0.1% to 2,917.32 points.

** A Chinese official said on Monday Beijing hopes to make a trade deal with Washington as soon as possible before new U.S. tariffs are due to kick in this weekend, but investors are refraining from making big bets on an interim deal.

** Reflecting sober investor sentiment, shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) 601658.SS staged a subdued Shanghai debut on Tuesday. The shares rose 2% to 5.61 yuan, compared with the IPO price of 5.50 yuan.

** China's CSI 300 financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS dipped 0.29%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 was down 0.5%, the real estate index .CSI000952 lost 0.54% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC rose 0.98%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.03% to 10,403.77, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.11% at 26,464.95.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.38% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.75%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.16%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.09%.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Jiangsu Etern Co Ltd 600105.SS, up 10.11%, followed by Nanning Department Store Co Ltd 600712.SS, gaining 10.05% and Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Co Ltd 600576.SS, up by 10.04%.

** The biggest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd 603012.SS, down 7.22%, followed by Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group Co Ltd 600738.SS, losing 5.21% and Jiangsu Zijin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd 601860.SS, down by 4.93%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

