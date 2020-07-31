China stocks flat in choppy trade, virus resurgence weighs

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China stocks were little changed in a choppy session on Friday as profit-taking erased earlier gains, while uncertainties about resurgence of coronavirus infections also weighed on the sentiment.

SSEC -0.05%, CSI300 +0.14%, HSI 0.22%

China's factories accelerate recovery in July

China reports highest daily number of new virus cases in nearly 5 months

Beijing, July 31 (Reuters) - China stocks were little changed in a choppy session on Friday as profit-taking erased earlier gains, while uncertainties about resurgence of coronavirus infections also weighed on the sentiment.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.05% at 3,285.12.

** The index gained as much as 1.4% in early trade after official data showed China's factory activity expanded at faster pace in July despite disruptions from floods and a resurgence in coronavirus cases around the world.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.14%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.02%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.05%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.37% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.39%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.44% to 10,141.25, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.22% at 24,764.17.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.32% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.9%.

** China's health authority reported 127 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 30, up from 105 the previous day, the highest daily number since March 5.

** Surging infections also threatened recovery in the U.S. economy after it suffered the biggest blow to GDP since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 2.31%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.988 per U.S. dollar, 0.31% firmer than the previous close of 7.0096.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More