China stocks fall; U.S. blacklisting fears hammer SMIC shares

Shanghai shares extended losses on Monday as investors sold stocks seen as being over-valued, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) sinking on reports of a possible U.S. blacklisting.

SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.3%, HSI flat

Consumer staples continue to drag on Shanghai index

SMIC shares slump after report of possible U.S. blacklisting

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares extended losses on Monday as investors sold stocks seen as being over-valued, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) sinking on reports of a possible U.S. blacklisting.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.16% at 3,350.03 points, set for its fourth straight session of losses, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.28%. Losses on both the indexes were limited by strong domestic exports data for August.

** The consumer staples sector .CSI000912, which had weighed on the broader index on Friday, dropped 0.68%.

** "Optimistic expectations for the economy are clearly overdrawn, and it has become market consensus that some sectors are very expensive," Jianghai Securities analysts said in a note.

** "We believe that high valuations mean the market will correct to a reasonable level and that a market decline is inevitable," they added.

** Shares of China's largest chipmaker, SMIC, slumped 19.75% in Hong Kong 0981.HK and 9.2% in Shanghai 688981.SS.

** The Trump administration is considering whether to add SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defense Department official told Reuters, as the United States escalates its crackdown on Chinese companies.

** The CSI IT sub-index .CSIINT fell 0.89%, while in Hong Kong the IT sector .HSCIIT dropped 1.7%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.46% to 9,838.75, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.05% at 24,708.79.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.26%, the ChiNext Composite index .CNT was 1.15% weaker and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 dipped 0.13%​.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS traded at 6.8297 per U.S. dollar, 0.2% firmer than the previous close of 6.8435.

