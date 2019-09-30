China stocks fall to near 1-month low as trade war extends to U.S. listings

SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI +0.5%, HSCE +0.6%

Trump said to consider delisting Chinese companies in U.S.

NASDAQ scrutinises planned IPOs from China - sources

Mainland markets shut Oct.1-7, HK off Oct. 1 for National Day

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Stocks in mainland China fell to their lowest in almost a month on news that the U.S. administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, increasing fears of a further escalation in the trade war.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.4% at 2,920.46, its lowest level since Sept. 3, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.5%.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was lower by 0.5%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 fell 0.7%, the real estate index .CSI000952 rose 0.3% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC declined 0.1%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.6%, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.5% at 26,088.88.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC slid 0.6% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.8%.

** The move to possibly delist Chinese shares would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies, two sources said. Meanwhile, one source said it was motivated by the Trump administration's growing security concerns about the companies' activities.

** "The U.S. government directly intervening in pension funds, investment in China would impact the trend of overseas capital (increasingly) allocating renminbi assets, but that would also damage the long term interest of the U.S. investor and capital markets," Citic Securities' analysts wrote in a note on Monday.

** Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O is cracking down on initial public offerings of small Chinese companies by tightening restrictions and slowing down their approval, according to regulatory filings, corporate executives and investment bankers.

** China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in 19 months in September as plants ramped up production and new orders rose, a private business survey showed on Monday, suggesting a modest recovery in the manufacturing sector.

** Mainland China's financial markets will be closed between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday, while Hong Kong's markets will be shut on Oct. 1.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.7%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd 600026.SS, WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co Ltd 603956.SS and Nanhua Futures Co Ltd 603093.SS, all down by 10%.

** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and its 200-day moving average.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((noah.sin@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

