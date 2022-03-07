China stocks fall on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

China stocks extended losses on Tuesday after hitting a 20-month low in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine peace talks, worries on inflation, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.7% to 4,279.21 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 2.0% to 3,305.83.

The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.5% to 20,961.97. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 1.4% to 7,312.44.

** Oil prices gyrated and Asian shares fell on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth.

** "The surging commodity prices, including crude oil, aroused inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump in global markets also dented investor sentiment."

** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets, state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday, after China's blue chips closed at a 20-month low in previous session.

** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.

** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and energy security, officials said on Monday.

** The development sent shares in Resource .CSI000805, energy .CSIEN, non ferrous metal .CSI000811 and coal .CSI000820 down between 4% and 6.2%.

** Shares of new energy stocks .CSI399808 also retreated 2.2%, with new energy vehicles .CSI399976 plunging 4.4%

** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index .CSI399997 gained 0.6%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai 600519.SS up 2.5% on robust profit growth.

** In the Hong Kong market, the Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH extended losses by 1.7% to a new low, while Alibaba 9988.HK and Meituan 3690.HK added 1.5% and 1.9% respectively.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong .HSMPI declined 2.4%, with Logan Group 3380.HK tumbling 11.4% after Fitch and Moody's downgraded the developer, citing large amount of debt maturities in the next nine months and increasing refinancing risks.

** Energy stocks .HSCIE tumbled 4%.

