China stocks fall on slow services activity expansion, geopolitical tensions

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks fell on Wednesday, after a private-sector survey showed the country's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, while escalating Sino-U.S. tensions also dented investor sentiment.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 dropped 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC declined 0.5% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI retreated 1.4% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE fell 1.8%.

** Other Asian shares also fell, as markets turned their focus to the release of Federal Reserve minutes and a key U.S. jobs report later in the week.

** The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) eased to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May, as weakening demand weighed on post-pandemic recovery momentum.

** U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will visit China later this week, but escalating tensions in the tech space, with Beijing restricting exports of two chipmaking metals and Washington reportedly banning Chinese firms from accessing cloud computing, weighed on broader sentiment.

** However, shares of some Chinese metals companies rallied for a second session on supply concerns that might send prices of the two metals higher.

** Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co 002428.SZ jumped 10% by the daily upper limit; Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co 600497.SS climbed nearly 8%.

** Most other sectors fell. Consumer staples .CSICS lost 1.8%, energy shares .CSIEN dropped 1% and tourism firms .CSI930633 retreated 1.1%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH were down 1.5%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.