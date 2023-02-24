China stocks fall on Sino-U.S. tensions; defence shares jump

Updates to market close

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Friday as Sino-U.S. tensions dented investor sentiment and dragged most sectors lower, though aerospace defence companies jumped.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 closed down 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC declined 0.6%.

** The Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped 1.7%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE slumped 2.3%.

** The United States is set to expand the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

** China's aerospace defence companies .CSI399959 jumped 1.9% after the news, while tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH plunged 3.3% to lead the decline.

** On the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, China called for a comprehensive ceasefire to the fighting and gradual de-escalation and easing of the situation.

** However, Western diplomats and analysts have said China's effort to cast itself as a peacemaker on Ukraine reflects its goal to burnish its image rather than a change of stance.

** Chinese property developers .CSI000952 and new energy firms .CSI399808 both finished 1.5% lower, and consumer staples .CSICS retreated 1.1%.

** China said it would continue to push the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the daily economy and that ChatGPT-like technology had broad applications.

** Shares in AI companies .CSI930713 edged up 0.6%.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK plunged 5.4% amid geopolitical tensions, even as the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by China scrapping COVID-19 curbs and the company's efforts to cut costs.

** Meanwhile, analysts expect some improvements in the upcoming factory manufacturing data due on March 1, as Beijing's exit from its zero-COVID strategy should boost economic activity.

** "February's manufacturing PMI data will be a key mover of China's financial markets," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)

