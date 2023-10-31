News & Insights

China stocks fall on contracting factory activity

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

October 31, 2023 — 12:50 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak after data showed manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in October and cast a cloud over recent indicators pointing to a nascent recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 dropped 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.4% by the midday recess.

** Both Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 1.8%.

** For the month, the CSI 300 was up 0.6% and the HSI dropped 1.7% so far. The market struggled to rebound as sentiment remained weak despite authorities' stimulus policies.

** The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October from 50.2, dipping back below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion, and missing a forecast of 50.2, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

** "The unexpected decline of manufacturing PMI shows the recovery in China is a bumpy road as domestic demand is still quite weak," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, adding it reinforces the case for stronger fiscal policy support.

** Foreign investors sold a net 6.7 billion yuan ($915.66 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far on Tuesday.

** Shares in automobiles .CSI931008 and photovoltaic companies .CSI931151 dropped 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively, to lead the decline. Banks .CSI000951 and property developers .CSI000952 also lost more than 1.5% each.

** Shares in China Vanke 000002.SZ, one of the top Chinese developers, slumped nearly 3%. Last Friday, Vanke reported weak results for the third quarter.

** "If Vanke were to come under stress, this would have implications for the other state-linked Chinese developers that are still performing," CreditSights said in a note.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH were down 2.2% and mainland developers .HSMPI slumped 3%.

($1 = 7.3171 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.