China stocks fall most in 3 weeks on hawkish Fed, COVID worries

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China stocks saw their biggest intraday slump since May 24 on Tuesday, after U.S. stocks tumbled overnight on fears aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, while a new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing raised concerns over an economic recovery.

SHANGHAI, June 14 (Reuters) - China stocks saw their biggest intraday slump since May 24 on Tuesday, after U.S. stocks tumbled overnight on fears aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, while a new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing raised concerns over an economic recovery.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.9% to 4,109.87 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 1.6%, to 3,203.62.

The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.9% to 20,876.31. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 1.1%, to 7,259.59.

** Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone, which saw Goldman Sachs forecast a 75 basis point interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on Wednesday.

** "U.S. inflation has direct impact on A-shares, as we can see from the performance in recent two days," said Wang Mengying, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "China stocks performance will eventually depend on expectations of domestic economic recovery."

** "However, if more aggressive rate hikes led to less aggregate global demand, domestic expectations would also be hit."

** Authorities in China's capital Beijing are rushing to contain a COVID-19 outbreak traced to a 24-hour bar, with a health official saying the outbreak was "still developing".

** "I think the worst is actually behind us when it comes to the Omicron variant" said David Chao, Global Market Strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco.

** "While we see growth challenged in the first half of 2022, we expect a rebound in the second half driven by a combination of fiscal and monetary policy measures in contrast with many Western developed countries."

** Growth stocks led a decline across the board, with semiconductors .CSIH30184 and new energy shares .CSI399808 slumping 5% and 4%, respectively.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH dropped 1.7%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group 9988.HK down 4.2%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters