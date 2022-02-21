China stocks fall, Hong Kong slumps most in five months on Ukraine crisis

SSEC -1.4%, CSI300 -1.6%, HSI -3%

SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in China and Hong Kong fell on Tuesday, dragged down by consumer stocks, after tensions escalated between the West and Russia over Ukraine, pushing investors away from riskier assets.

** China's Ambassador to the United Nations called all parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis to exercise restraint and avoid any action that might fuel tensions, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC fell 1.36% to 3,443.15 while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 1.63%.

** Leading the losses, consumer staples sector .CSI000912 slumped 2.94%, while the CSI Transport index .CSI000957 dropped 2.82%.

** Global investors dumped equities of Chinese A-share index heavy weights including Kweichow Moutai 600519.SS, the biggest drag on the blue-chip index.

** Refinitiv data showed outflows through Northbound leg of Stock Connect .NQUOTA.SH, .NQUOTA.ZK topping 8.39 billion yuan ($1.32 billion) as of midday.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 2.88% to 8,212.26, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 2.95% to 23,456.63. Both are heading for their biggest daily falls since Sept. 20.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 1.53%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 1.61% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 0.96%​.

** Shares in most Chinese gold miners including Zhongjin Gold Corp 600489.SS and Western Region Gold Co 601069.SS jumped, bucking a broader market slump, as gold prices hit a near nine-month high.

** Among other developments, China's top six banks had cut mortgage rates by 20 basis points from Monday in Guangzhou.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 2.02% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 2.08%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3439 per dollar, 0.14% weaker than the previous close of 6.3352.

($1 = 6.3410 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

