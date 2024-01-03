News & Insights

China stocks fall despite encouraging service activity data; HK shares down

January 03, 2024 — 11:26 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks fell on Thursday, dragged by liquor companies, despite a private survey showing the country's December services activity expanded at quickest pace in five months.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 dropped 1.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.9%.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.5%.

** China's services activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months thanks to a solid rise in new business, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

** However, this encouraging data alone is unlikely to significantly lift market sentiment given the broad macro weakness in the property sector and consumer prices, UBS analysts said in a note.

** Liquor .CSI399997 stocks fell 2.3% and led declines, with Luzhou Laojiao 000568.SZ and Kweichou Moutai 600519.SS down 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

** Foreign capital recorded a net outflow of 6.5 billion yuan ($908.4 million) via the northbound trading link, on track to log the largest daily outflow in three weeks.

** Global long-only funds offloaded Chinese equities at the fastest pace of 2023 in December as they rushed to meet redemption requests and to diversify away from the world's second-largest economy, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

** Hong Kong-listed tech stocks .HSTECH did not follow the overnight rally in their U.S. counterparts, falling 0.5%.

** Alibaba 9988.HK rose only 0.5%, compared to a 2.5% increase in its American depositary receipts traded in New York.

** Meanwhile, shares of Meituan 3690.HK and Tencent 0700.HK declined 1.8% and 0.2%，respectively.

($1 = 7.1558 Chinese yuan renminbi)

