China stocks fall but gain 5% in November as recovery picks up steam

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China stocks ended lower on Monday, but posted gains in November, underpinned by stocks in traditional industries, as more data pointed to a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Monday, but posted gains in November, underpinned by stocks in traditional industries, as more data pointed to a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.4%, to 4,960.25, while the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC slipped 0.5% to 3,391.76, reversing earlier gains as investors booked profits.

** Sentiment was hit by concerns over Sino-U.S. tensions.

** The Trump administration is poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC 0981.HK and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC 0883.HK to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources.

** Though for the month CSI300 gained 5.6%, while SSEC added 5.2%, both posted their biggest monthly advance since July.

** Leading the gains for the month, the Shanghai SE50 index .SSE50, which tracks the 50 most representative traditional stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, rallied 5.8%.

** China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the country's economic recovery from the virus outbreak stepped up.

** Upbeat data released on Monday suggested the world's second-largest economy was on track to become the first to completely shake off the drag from widespread industry shutdowns, with recent production data showing manufacturing now at pre-pandemic levels.

** The main reason for the strong rally was China's continued recovery, said Zhang Gang, an analyst with China Central Securities.

** The cyclicals rally would also continue for a while as their valuations remain low, at least before China's Lunar New Year holiday if investors do not find good opportunities in growth players, Zhang added.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters