China stocks fall as Ukraine crisis escalates

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, tracking a decline in global markets after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.3% to 4,563.95 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.9% to 3,458.12 points.

The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 3.1% to 22,925.60. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 3.4% to 8,033.08.

** Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

** Shortly after Putin spoke, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

** "Asian stock markets generally recorded significant losses today, and the worsening situation in Ukraine further impacted financial markets," said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at China Everbright Securities International.

** Outflows through Northbound leg of the Stock Connect totalled 2.19 billion yuan at midday break, according to Refinitiv data .NQUOTA.SH, .NQUOTA.ZK.

** China will keep the real estate market stable and step up coordination and precision of property policies this year, the country's housing minister said on Thursday.

** The real estate subindex .CSI000952 eased 0.7%, while the financial subindex .CSIFN retreated 1.1%.

** Consumer staples .CSICS slid 2.3%, while information technology stocks .CSIINT dropped 1.6%.

** Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares 9988.HK fell 6.6% to a record low ahead of earnings release later in the day.

** Chinese offshore-listed tech firms are facing a double whammy of fresh regulatory crackdowns by Beijing and growing geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, sending the Hang Seng Tech Idnex .HSTECH down more than 4%.

** Tencent Holdings 0700.HK and Meituan 3690.HK declined more than 3.5% each.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong .HSMPI slumped 4.3%, with Shimao 0813.HK down nearly 10%, after a trustee said roughly $170 million worth of asset-backed notes guaranteed by the Chinese developer may not be redeemed on maturity.

** Consumer discretionary .HSCICD stocks plunged 4%, while the finance index .HSNF lost nearly 3%.

** Russian aluminium producer OK Rusal MKPAO 0486.HK slumped 8.5%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

