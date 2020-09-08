China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh; Hong Kong down

Contributors
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China stocks were set to extend their three-day losing streak on Tuesday, dragged down by consumer firms, as sentiment was weighed by worries over escalating Sino-U.S. tensions.

SSEC -0.3%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -0.6%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -4.3%

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China stocks were set to extend their three-day losing streak on Tuesday, dragged down by consumer firms, as sentiment was weighed by worries over escalating Sino-U.S. tensions.

** President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of de-coupling the U.S. and Chinese economies, suggesting the United States would not lose money if the world's two biggest economies no longer did business.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.5% to 4,646.07 points at the end of the morning session, on track for its fourth straight day of declines, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.3% to 3,281.29 points and is set for a fifth session of losses.

** Consumer firms led the retreat, with the CSI300 consumer staples index .CSI000912 falling 2.3%. The index is now down 7% this month.

** Active trading in Shenzhen's ChiNext board attracted margin traders and retail investors, drawing liquidity away from once-actively traded stocks such as tech and consumer firms on the main board, said Wan Kelin, an analyst with Huaxi Securities.

** On Monday, the turnover for ChiNext reached 355.6 billion yuan ($52.02 billion), nearly equal to that of 359 billion yuan for the whole Shanghai market.

** China's tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext .CNT slipped 0.9% by midday, while the STAR50 index .STAR50 dropped 1.8%.

** The newly launched Hang Seng tech index .HSTECH slumped 3%.

** The Hang Seng index .HIS dropped 0.6% to 24,450.24 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE slipped 0.2% to 9,745.45 points.

($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.8356 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More