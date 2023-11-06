News & Insights

China stocks fall as recovery, global rate concerns weigh

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

November 06, 2023 — 11:27 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday, as fresh trade data underscored an uneven economic recovery, with the market also tracking global markets lower amid fresh concerns on global rate tightening.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 was down 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC slipped 0.4% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped 1.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 1.6%.

** China's imports unexpectedly grew in October while exports contracted at a quicker pace, in a mixed set of indicators that showed the recovery in the world's second-largest economy remains uneven.

** Asian stockssnapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, as the bond market's rally paused and investors reined in enthusiasm about a possible peak in global interest rates.

** Foreign investors sold a net 5 billion yuan ($686.9 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far in the session, after three days of inflows.

** Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said export growth remained sluggish as the economic momentum in the U.S. and Europe slowed.

** "China has to rely more on domestic demand to boost growth," Zhang added.

** People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Zhang Qingsong said he was not overly worried about his country's economy.

** In onshore markets, shares in tourism .CSI930633, liquor .CSI399997 and new energy .CSI399808 fell more than 1% each, while insurance .CSI399809 lost 2.2%.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH declined 1.4%, while mainland developers .HSMPI retreated 2.2% after jumping 3.4% in the previous session.

** Property developer Vanke 2202.HK000002.SZ slipped following a surge in the previous session, after its largest shareholder said on Monday it has prepared more than 10 billion yuan worth of "market tools" for the developer.

($1 = 7.2787 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.