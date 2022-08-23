China stocks fall as property woes, COVID concerns weigh

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese blue chips inched lower on Tuesday, as investors worried that recent support measures were not enough to turn around the country's beleaguered property sector, while rising COVID-19 cases and extended power curbs also dented sentiment.

** The CSI300 Index .CSI300 had slipped 0.2% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was up 0.2% after dropping as much as 0.5%.

** The Hang Seng Index .HSI declined 0.5%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.4%.

** Real estate developers .CSI000952 lost 1.4%, after closing almost flat in the previous session, even as China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference.

** Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported China was planning to offer 200 billion yuan ($29.2 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects were delivered to buyers.

** "The latest batch of policies will help, but they are still reactive and piecemeal," Nomura said in a note. "Simply put, these supportive measures are not able to turn around the heavily hit property sector yet."

** The healthcare .CSIHCSI, non-ferrous metal .CSI000811 and liquor .CSI399997 sectors declined 1.2% each.

** However, energy shares .CSIEN soared 3%, while brokerage firms .CSI399975 and photovoltaic companies .CSI931151 added 1.7% each.

** "We think that it will continue to slide, given that the economy faces multiple challenges, including from its property sector," Capital Economics analysts said in a note, referring to China's stock market.

** They also warned power shortages due to droughts in parts of the country looked set to hobble industries in the near term.

** Some companies' operations have been affected by the power curbs.

** As of Sunday, 23 provinces and two municipalities actively recorded locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to Nomura.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH were flat.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

