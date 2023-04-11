China stocks fall as price pressures worry investors; HK mixed

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday, as sentiment took a hit after data showed China's March consumer price growth was the slowest since September 2021, while shares in Hong Kong were mixed.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.4%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng .HSI was up 0.1% and the China Enterprises Index .HSCE was little changed.

** China's consumer inflation in March hit the slowest pace since September 2021, suggesting persistent demand weakness and potential for further policy stimulus. The reading was also below Reuters poll estimate.

** Meanwhile, producer deflation sped up, extending price declines for a sixth straight month.

** China's March inflation print indicates the world's second-largest economy is running a disinflation process, analysts said.

** The disinflationary pressure reflected slow consumption demand recovery amid a reopening and robust supply-chain, analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

** "Economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices," said Zhiwei Zhang, President at Pinpoint Asset Management. "There is room for fiscal and monetary policies to boost growth further," he added.

** Analysts at Nomura concurred that they expect Beijing to step up policy support in the coming months as low inflation readings could provide Beijing with more room for stimulus.

** In China, the CSI Media Index .CSI399971 continued its rally and climbed 4.0%, while semiconductor shares .CSIH30184 lost 1.2%.

** Sector performances in Hong Kong were mixed. Property stocks .HSNP rose 2.1%, with mainland property shares .HSMPI soaring 6.1%, while tech stocks .HSTECH slumped 1%.

