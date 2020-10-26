China stocks fall as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai misses growth estimates
China stocks ended lower on Monday, dragged down by the consumer sector after the country's largest liquor maker Kweichow Moutai posted slower-than-expected growth in quarterly profit. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.82% at 3,251.12, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.58%. ** The consumer staples sector fell 1.35%. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd dropped as much as 6.7% after the company said its net profit grew 6.9% to 11.2 billion yuan ($1.67 billion) in the third quarter, missing analysts' estimates.[nP8N2H702Q]
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.82% at 3,251.12, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.58%.
** The consumer staples sector .CSI000912 fell 1.35%. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 600519.SS dropped as much as 6.7% after the company said its net profit grew 6.9% to 11.2 billion yuan ($1.67 billion) in the third quarter, missing analysts' estimates.
** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.46% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.65%.
** Investors' focus is on a key policy meeting this week, starting Monday, where China's top leaders will chart the country's economic course for 2021-2025, seeking to balance growth and reforms to avoid stagnation.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.09%.
** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd 603919.SS down 9.99%, followed by FuJian YanJing HuiQuan Brewery Co Ltd 600573.SS losing 9.97% and Everbright Securities Co Ltd 601788.SS down by 9.94%.
($1 = 6.6876 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)
