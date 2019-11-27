China stocks fall as industrial profits shrink

Shanghai shares down 0.1%, blue-chips fall 0.4%

Industrial profits fall the steepest in China in 8 months

Trump says U.S.-China phase-1 deal in the "final throes"

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Wednesday as weak industrial profit data highlighted growing strains on the economy, outweighing U.S. President Donald Trump's remark that an initial trade deal with Beijing was near.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC fell 0.1% to 2,903.19 and the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.4%, while most other Asian markets gained on hopes of a deal. MKTS/GLOB

** The CSI300 financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS fell 0.3%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 eased 0.1%, and the real estate index .CSI000952 was down 0.9%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC lost 0.2% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.3%.

** Profits at China's industrial firms shrank at their fastest pace in eight months in October, official data showed.

** Industrial profits fell 9.9% in October year-on-year to 427.56 billion yuan ($60.74 billion), marking the biggest drop since the January-February period and compared with a 5.3% decline in September.

** Trump said Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a deal that would defuse a 16-month trade war with Beijing, but also underscored Washington's support for protesters in Hong Kong, a potential huge sore point with China.

** China said on Tuesday it had summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest the passage in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

** MSCI MSCI.K has completed the final phase of the 20% inclusion of Chinese A-shares in MSCI indexes, the index publisher said on Tuesday. A-shares now weigh 4% in the benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes, MSCI said.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.3%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Anyuan Coal Industry Group Co Ltd 600397.SS, down 10%, followed by Guirenniao Co Ltd 603555.SS and Zhejiang Hugeleaf Co Ltd 600226.SS, both down by 9.9%.

** About 13.39 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 17 billion.

** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((noah.sin@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.