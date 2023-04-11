China stocks fall as disinflationary pressures worry investors; HK up

Updates to market close

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday, as sentiment took a hit after data showed China's March consumer price growth was at its slowest since September 2021, while shares in Hong Kong were up.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC both closed down 0.1%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI and the China Enterprises Index .HSCE rose 0.8% each.

** China's consumer inflation in March was at its slowest since September 2021, suggesting persistent demand weakness and potential for further policy stimulus. The reading was also below a Reuters poll estimate.

** Meanwhile, producer deflation sped up, extending price declines for a sixth straight month.

** China's March inflation print indicates the world's second-largest economy is running a disinflation process, analysts said.

** The disinflationary pressure reflected slow consumption demand recovery amid a reopening and robust supply chain, analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

** "Economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices," said Zhiwei Zhang, president at Pinpoint Asset Management. "There is room for fiscal and monetary policies to boost growth further," he added.

** Analysts at Nomura concurred that they expect Beijing to step up policy support in the coming months as low inflation readings could provide Beijing with more room for stimulus.

** In China, the CSI Media Index .CSI399971 continued its rally and climbed 5.0%, while consumer staples .CSICS and food and beverage shares .CSI000815 slumped 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

** Back from Easter holidays, property stocks traded in Hong Kong.HSNP rose 2.6%, with mainland property shares .HSMPI jumping 6.9%. Tech stocks .HSTECHclosed up 0.3%, with Tencent 0700.HK down 2.3%.

