China stocks fall as COVID woes, yuan weakness weigh

China's blue-chip stocks fell on Monday, led by consumer staples amid tightening COVID-19 curbs in some big cities, while foreign investors also dumped Chinese shares as the yuan tumbled to a more than two-year low.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 lost 0.6% at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC edged up 0.1%.

** The Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 1.3%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE dropped 1.5%.

** China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown curbs.

** A strong rebound in China's services sector eased slightly in August amid fresh COVID-19 flare-ups but business confidence rose to a nine-month high, a private survey showed.

** Other Asian markets and European stock futures slid after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe.

** Consumer staples .CSICS lost 2.1%, but the energy crisis in Europe lifted Chinese energy shares .CSIEN 4.7%, with coal miners .CSI000820 surging 5%.

** Foreign investors sold more than 6.5 billion yuan ($940 million) of Chinese shares so far through the stock connect scheme.

** China's yuan touched a new more than two-year low against the dollar, pressured by broad greenback strength in theglobal marketand a resurgence of COVID infections. /CNY

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH declined 2%, with index heavyweights Meituan 3690.HK, Tencent 0700.HK and Alibaba 9988.HK down between 2% and 3.1%.

** Electric vehicle maker BYD Co 1211.HK dropped 4.7% as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N trimed stake in the company for a second time following last week's reduction.

