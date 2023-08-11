China stocks fall as cautious policy support disappoints investors

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks fell on Friday, as investors were disappointed by authorities' latest stimulus measures, amid fresh data showing that the post-pandemic recovery is continuing to lose steam.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 dropped 1.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 1.2%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 0.6%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 1.1%.

** Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said late Thursday they would study measures to lower investors' trading costs and improve liquidity to further stimulate the market.

** It comes as China's top leaders pledged last month to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery, but so far investors say the measures are not concrete enough.

** Other Asian stocks edged towards a weekly loss on Friday and the U.S. dollar was headed for a month of gains after U.S. inflation came in steady, without the hoped-for surprise on the downside.

** China's new yuan loans are expected to fall sharply in July from June after record lending in the first half, a Reuters poll showed, but could still exceed the year-ago amount as the central bank seeks to underpin the economy.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group 9988.HK rose 2.4% after the Chinese e-commerce giant reported its strongest quarterly revenue growth in almost two years.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH, however, lost 1.9%.

** Shares of China's largest private property developer Country Garden 2007.HKplunged to a record low in the session, after it forecast a first-half loss of up to $7.6 billion and a media report said it was preparing for a debt restructuring.

