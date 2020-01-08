US Markets

China stocks fall after Iran attacks, Hong Kong hits 2-week low

Noah Sin Reuters
China stocks fell and the Hong Kong benchmark touched a two-week low on Wednesday as Iran's retaliation against the United States put investors on edge, but losses were limited after U.S. President Donald Trump said "All is well".

SSEC -0.6%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -0.8%, HSCE -0.9%

Iran hits U.S.-led military base in Iraq

Trump says 'all is well', to speak later on Wednesday

Defence and gold shares soar, airlines fall

** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC fell 0.6% to 3,087.13 and the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 shed 0.5%.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lost 1.2%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 was flat, the real estate index .CSI000952 slid 1.1% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC fell 0.5%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.9%.

** The Hang Seng Index .HSI declined 0.8% to 28,105.50, up slightly from the lowest level since Dec. 24, 2019 hit earlier in the session.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC fell 0.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.4%.

** Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

** Trump said in a tweet late on Tuesday that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning. "All is well!" he said in the Twitter post.

** The heightened tensions lifted the CSI national defense industry index .CSI399967 to a near four-month high. Gold miners were among the best performers on the blue-chip CSI300, while airlines fell amid higher oil prices.

** "Initially investors took precautionary, protective measures to lower exposure as a whole. Later on, buyers kicked in and we stabilized quite quickly. China may actually outperform," said Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance in Hong Kong.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.5% and Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 1.2%.

** China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media reported a senior agriculture official as saying on Tuesday.

** The move could make it harder for Beijing to meet import commitments in a Phase 1 trade deal due to be signed next week. ** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Shandong Huifa Foodstuff Co Ltd 603536.SS, down 10%, followed by China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd 603005.SS, losing 7.1% and Zhongchang Big Data Corp Ltd 600242.SS, down by 6.4%.

