China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Oct 16

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.6%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI -0.1%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.8%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.6%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.1%

CNY official close 7.0819 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.1%

SHANGHAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S.-China tariffs drag global growth to lowest in a decade -IMF

China says it already bought 700,000 tonnes of U.S. pork, data shows smaller sales

U.S. pension funds took positions in blacklisted Chinese surveillance company

China's record pork prices to rise faster, further -analysts

"Driving force" China accounts for nearly half global patent filings - UN

China clarifies inter-scheme bond transfer rules for foreign investors

Despite political headwinds, Huawei wins 5G customers in Europe

Data:

China's factory prices post steepest fall in 3 years

POLL-Trade pressure seen denting China's 2019 growth to 29-year low at 6.2%, 5.9% in 2020

China Sept new bank loans beat expectations, more easing seen

Company moves:

In focus

Citigroup plans to set up wholly-owned securities business in China-sources

China's Sinopec weighs output cuts due to freight rate surge - sources

Earnings/Performance

Kweichow Moutai's 600519.SS 9-month net profit up 23.1% y/y

LONGi Green Energy Technology 601012.SS sees net profit up 263-289% y/y

Lakala Payment 300773.SZ sees q3 net profit up 25-30% y/y

Western Securities 002673.SZ sees 9-month net profit up 51.9% y/y

China Great Wall Securities 002939.SZ sees 9-month net profit up 47-63% y/y

New China Life Insurance's 601336.SS1336.HK Jan-Sept premium income at 107.9 bln yuan

M&A

Luzhou Laojiao 000568.SZ plans to buy assets for production expansion

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

TCL 000100.SZ to issue third tranche of 2019 bonds worth up to 2.0 bln yuan

