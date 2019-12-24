China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.7%, CSI300 0.7%, HSI -0.2%

Stock Connect will be halted Dec 25-26 for Christmas holiday

CNY official close 7.007 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.2%

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

China to take measures to support jobs amid economic slowdown

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaos

U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift' -Trump

FACTBOX-How China tariffs on U.S. commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

China to expand blockchain pilot, study FX reforms for cryptocurrency - regulator

Exhibition in China reflects on loss of anonymity to recognition technology

China's Shanghai Futures Exchange to relax trading position limits

Nepal detains 122 Chinese for suspected cyber crime and bank fraud

Company moves:

In focus

PetroChina books oil tanker from U.S.-Europe at record shipping rate -sources

China Southern to keep most SkyTeam code-share partnerships after leaving

Forced prison labour allegations untrue, China Tesco supplier says

Former China Sinochem VP sentenced to 11-1/2 years prison for graft

Earnings/Performance

EVE Energy 300014.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 155-185% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Goodix Technology's 603160.SS controlling shareholder unloaded about 1.99% stake in the company

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Yunda Holding's 002120.SZ shares involving 1.8 bln yuan

Zhejiang Chint Electrics' 601877.SS lock-up period for 373.5 mln shares to end

Wanda Film's 002739.SZ controlling shareholder scraps share transfer plan

GIC Private Sold H-Shares In China Pacific Insurance On Dec 19- HKEx Filing

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Ping An Insurance's 601318.SS board appoints general manager

