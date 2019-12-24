China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 0.7%, CSI300 0.7%, HSI -0.2%
Stock Connect will be halted Dec 25-26 for Christmas holiday
CNY official close 7.007 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.2%
SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal
China to take measures to support jobs amid economic slowdown
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaos
U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift' -Trump
FACTBOX-How China tariffs on U.S. commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal
China to expand blockchain pilot, study FX reforms for cryptocurrency - regulator
Exhibition in China reflects on loss of anonymity to recognition technology
China's Shanghai Futures Exchange to relax trading position limits
Nepal detains 122 Chinese for suspected cyber crime and bank fraud
Company moves:
In focus
PetroChina books oil tanker from U.S.-Europe at record shipping rate -sources
China Southern to keep most SkyTeam code-share partnerships after leaving
Forced prison labour allegations untrue, China Tesco supplier says
Former China Sinochem VP sentenced to 11-1/2 years prison for graft
Earnings/Performance
EVE Energy 300014.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 155-185% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Shenzhen Goodix Technology's 603160.SS controlling shareholder unloaded about 1.99% stake in the company
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Yunda Holding's 002120.SZ shares involving 1.8 bln yuan
Zhejiang Chint Electrics' 601877.SS lock-up period for 373.5 mln shares to end
Wanda Film's 002739.SZ controlling shareholder scraps share transfer plan
GIC Private Sold H-Shares In China Pacific Insurance On Dec 19- HKEx Filing
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Ping An Insurance's 601318.SS board appoints general manager
