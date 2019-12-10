China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.1%, CSI300 0.1%, HSI -0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.5%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6%

CNY official close 7.0335 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.0%

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump's Dec. 15 China tariffs threaten a long list of Christmas favorites

Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle not an 'immediate task', Lam says

U.S. must fix relations with China to combat climate change - Michael Bloomberg

China's private firms face record default risk, to stay high in 2020 - Fitch

China to sell 40,000 tonnes of pork from reserves on Dec 12

Data:

China's consumer inflation at 8-year high, but PPI stuck in the red

China Nov new loans jump more than expected, modest easing seen on track

China auto sales drop for 17th straight month in November

Brazil's beef export hit record, prospects bright on China demand

Company moves:

In focus

Huawei's CFO wins Canada court fight to see more documents related to her arrest

Postal Savings Bank's muted Shanghai debut highlights Chinese bank woes

Visual China Group, Imaginechina suspend websites after Chinese regulator finds violations

Equity changes/IPOs

Baoshan Iron & Steel's 600019.SS controlling shareholder to sell 2.2% stake to Shougang Group

GIC Private Limited Sells H-Shares In China Vanke On Dec 6 - HKEx Filing

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Ningbo Joyson's 600699.SS shares involving 557.8 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Guotai Junan Securities 601211.SS2611.HK gets approval to issue 8 bln yuan worth of bonds

PetroChina 601857.SS0857.HK says it has preliminary negotiation on possible asset injections

Sinopec 600028.SS0386.HK says it is in discussion with National Oil And Gas Pipeline Company on restructuring

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

