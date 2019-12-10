China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 0.1%, CSI300 0.1%, HSI -0.2%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.5%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6%
CNY official close 7.0335 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.0%
SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump's Dec. 15 China tariffs threaten a long list of Christmas favorites
Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle not an 'immediate task', Lam says
U.S. must fix relations with China to combat climate change - Michael Bloomberg
China's private firms face record default risk, to stay high in 2020 - Fitch
China to sell 40,000 tonnes of pork from reserves on Dec 12
Data:
China's consumer inflation at 8-year high, but PPI stuck in the red
China Nov new loans jump more than expected, modest easing seen on track
China auto sales drop for 17th straight month in November
Brazil's beef export hit record, prospects bright on China demand
Company moves:
In focus
Huawei's CFO wins Canada court fight to see more documents related to her arrest
Postal Savings Bank's muted Shanghai debut highlights Chinese bank woes
Visual China Group, Imaginechina suspend websites after Chinese regulator finds violations
Equity changes/IPOs
Baoshan Iron & Steel's 600019.SS controlling shareholder to sell 2.2% stake to Shougang Group
GIC Private Limited Sells H-Shares In China Vanke On Dec 6 - HKEx Filing
Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Ningbo Joyson's 600699.SS shares involving 557.8 mln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Guotai Junan Securities 601211.SS2611.HK gets approval to issue 8 bln yuan worth of bonds
PetroChina 601857.SS0857.HK says it has preliminary negotiation on possible asset injections
Sinopec 600028.SS0386.HK says it is in discussion with National Oil And Gas Pipeline Company on restructuring
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
