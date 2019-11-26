China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC +0.0%, CSI300 +0.4%, HSI -0.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 23.5%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.2%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 23.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.6%

CNY official close 7.0322 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.0%

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S.-China trade deal close, Trump says; negotiations continue

Hong Kong's Lam appeals for calm but offers no concessions after election drubbing

U.S. unveils procedure to shield telecom networks from national security threats

EU suspects Chinese steelmakers are dodging anti-dumping duties

China's top diplomat strongly condemns U.S. lawmakers' Hong Kong legislation -Xinhua

China cbank issues draft guidelines on evaluation of systemically important banks

Data:

China raises $6 billion in its biggest ever international bond sale

China's Oct net gold imports via Hong Kong lowest in three months

Company moves:

In focus

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares rise 6.6% on debut in heavy volume

JD.com's Chinabank Payments fined over forex transfers

China's SDIC Power seeks London listing to invest in clean energy

Equity changes/IPOs

Jafron Biomedical's 300529.SZ shareholder to unload up to 4% stake in the company within six months

Jl Mag Rare-Earth's 300748.SZ shareholder to unload up to 3% stake in the company

M&A

Qingdao Port's 601298.SS unit signs agreement to buy stake in Cosco Shipping unit's Abu Dhabi firm for $59.3 mln

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Railway Group 601390.SS0390.HK wins contracts totalled 47.1 bln yuan

China Citic Bank 601998.SS0998.HK gets china central bank's approval to issue perpetual bonds worth up to 40.0 bln yuan

China Gezhouba 600068.SS plans to issue asset-backed securities worth 3.0 bln yuan

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.