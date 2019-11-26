China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC +0.0%, CSI300 +0.4%, HSI -0.3%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 23.5%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.2%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 23.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.6%
CNY official close 7.0322 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.0%
SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
U.S.-China trade deal close, Trump says; negotiations continue
Hong Kong's Lam appeals for calm but offers no concessions after election drubbing
U.S. unveils procedure to shield telecom networks from national security threats
EU suspects Chinese steelmakers are dodging anti-dumping duties
China's top diplomat strongly condemns U.S. lawmakers' Hong Kong legislation -Xinhua
China cbank issues draft guidelines on evaluation of systemically important banks
Data:
China raises $6 billion in its biggest ever international bond sale
China's Oct net gold imports via Hong Kong lowest in three months
Company moves:
In focus
Alibaba's Hong Kong shares rise 6.6% on debut in heavy volume
JD.com's Chinabank Payments fined over forex transfers
China's SDIC Power seeks London listing to invest in clean energy
Equity changes/IPOs
Jafron Biomedical's 300529.SZ shareholder to unload up to 4% stake in the company within six months
Jl Mag Rare-Earth's 300748.SZ shareholder to unload up to 3% stake in the company
M&A
Qingdao Port's 601298.SS unit signs agreement to buy stake in Cosco Shipping unit's Abu Dhabi firm for $59.3 mln
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
China Railway Group 601390.SS0390.HK wins contracts totalled 47.1 bln yuan
China Citic Bank 601998.SS0998.HK gets china central bank's approval to issue perpetual bonds worth up to 40.0 bln yuan
China Gezhouba 600068.SS plans to issue asset-backed securities worth 3.0 bln yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
