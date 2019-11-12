China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.2%, CSI300 0.0%, HSI 0.5%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.1%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.1%

CNY official close 7.0073 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump says China trade deal 'close' but dashes hopes for signing details

China's premier says should use counter-cyclical measures 'more effectively'

China to tighten liquidity risk management on smaller banks - regulator

China's digital currency not seeking "full control" of individuals' details - c. bank official

China's pork prices slump on higher supply, falling consumption

Brazil gets approval for 13 meatpacking plants for China exports

U.S. Army should assess security risks of using TikTok for recruitment - Sen. Schumer

Company moves:

In focus

Huawei to give staff $286 mln bonus for helping it ride out U.S. curbs

Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng raises nearly $400 mln for growth -sources

Earnings/Performance

China Life Insurance's 601628.SS2628.HK Jan-Oct premium income at 520.4 bln yuan

New China Life Insurance's 601336.SS Jan-Oct premium income at 118.3 billion yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

Bank Of Shanghai 601229.SS says lock-up period for 6.5 bln shares to end on Nov 18

People's Insurance Company Group Of China 601319.SS1339.HK says lock-up period of 4.6 bln A-shares to end on Nov 18

M&A

State planner conducts special review over Yonghui Superstores' 601933.SS asset acquisition

Trading halt/resumption

Zijin Mining 601899.SS2899.HK plans up to 8.0 bln yuan A-share issue, share trade to halt

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' 002252.SZ share trade to halt pending regulatory review of acquisition plan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Haitong Securities 600837.SS6837.HK to issue up to 5.0 bln yuan bonds

Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology 002841.SZ to invest 400 mln yuan in electronic technology project

