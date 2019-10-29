China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.9%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI -0.4%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.7%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7%

CNY official close 7.0656 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.0%

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal might not be ready for signing in Chile - U.S. official

U.S., China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction -Kushner

U.S. telecoms supply chain rules, seen hitting Huawei, under review -official

China to ease foreign investments curbs, won't force tech transfers -vice minister

China pushes back against criticism of its Belt and Road lending

China state paper urges calm after blockchain stocks, bitcoin soar

China's Guangdong province plans to use 2020 quota for bond issuance in Nov -sources

China commodity bourses to stop 'double-counting' from 2020

Data:

POLL-China's factory activity seen contracting for 6th month on trade pressure

China approves 196 mln T of coal capacity from Jan-Sept - regulator

China 2019 crude steel output to rise 7% to 994 mln tonnes - assn

Company moves:

In focus

China's New Hope breaks into Southeast Asia pig farming amid disease woes

China's Huawei sees 480 mln households worldwide with 5G access by 2025 - exec

Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contracts

China's Jiangxi Copper sees profits stay flat in Q3

Chalco Q3 profit slumps 84% as higher costs weigh

Earnings/Performance

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's 600000.SS 9-mth net profit up 11.9%

Industrial Bank's 601166.SS 9-month net profit up 8.5%

China International Travel Service's 601888.SS 9-mth net profit up 55.1%

Shanghai International Airport's 600009.SS 9-month net profit up 27.2%

PICC's 601319.SS1339.HK 9-mth net profit up 76.3%

Huatai Securities' 601688.SS6886.HK 9-mth net profit up 43.8%

China Merchants Securities' 600999.SS 9-month net profit up 57.0%

China National Nuclear Power's 601985.SS 9-month net profit down 3.1%

NARI Technology's 600406.SS 9-mth net profit down 7.3%

Power Construction Corp Of China's 601669.SS 9-mth net profit down 3.9%

Ningbo Zhoushan Port's 601018.SS 9-month net profit up 21.7%

China Eastern Airlines' 600115.SS0670.HK 9-mth net profit down 2.7%

China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's 001979.SZ Q3 net profit down 83.2%

Yonghui Superstores' 601933.SS 9-mth net profit up 51.1%

Oppein Home Group's 603833.SS 9-month net profit up 14.8%

Shanghai Fosun Pharma's 600196.SS 9-month net profit down 1.5%

Zijin Mining's 601899.SS2899.HK 9-mth net profit down 10.3%

Shandong Gold Mining's 600547.SS 9-mth net profit up 15.2%

China Molybdenum's 603993.SS3993.HK 9-mth net profit down 69.9%

Shennan Circuits' 002916.SZ 9-mth net profit down 83.4%

Trading halt/resumption

CITIC Securities' 600030.SS trading in a-shares to halt from oct 30 pending regulatory review of asset acquisition

Aier Eye Hospital 300015.SZ plans acquisition, trading of shares to resume on Oct 30

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

