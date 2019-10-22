China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC +0.5%, CSI300 +0.4%, HSI +0.2%

CNY official close 7.0778 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.1%

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam with 'interim' chief executive - FT

Chinese vice foreign minister says progress made in trade talks with U.S.

China offers tariff-free quota for 10 mln T of U.S. soybean purchases - sources

China will keep door open to foreign investment, global industry despite trade tensions

China probes P2P lender over 'intimidation' as crackdown widens

China issues more crude oil import quotas for 2019

Hong Kong govt pledges more aid to battered city, no end in sight to unrest

Company moves:

In focus

Hyundai Motor may raise stake in China joint venture

China's Hengli wins licence to supply jet fuel for commercial use

(Compiled by Andrew Galbraith)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.