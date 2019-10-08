China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S. visa move against China casts pall over talks to end trade war

U.S. expands blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talks

Asked about Bidens, China says doesn't intend intervening in U.S. affairs

Hong Kong leader Lam does not rule out Beijing help, as economy suffers

China's tourists cut back foreign travel over 'Golden Week', choose patriotic destinations at home

China TV drops NBA exhibition games; league defends free speech

Data:

China services sector growth falls to 7-month low - Caixin PMI

Company moves:

In focus

Hong Kong bourse pulls plug on $39 bln play for London Stock Exchange

China grants rare crude import licenses to Glencore's JV, local firm

Earnings/Performance

Fujian Sunner Development 002299.SZ sees 9-month net profit up 235.7-236.9% y/y

Jinduicheng Molybdenum 601958.SS sees 9-month net profit up 87-101% y/y

Gemdale's 600383.SS contract sales up 38.7% y/y in Sept

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products 300122.SZ sees q3 net profit up 24.9-78.6% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Ping An Insurance 601318.SS2318.HK conducts a-share buyback of 5 bln yuan as of Sept 30

Regulation

Shenzhen Stock Exchange to delist Changsheng Bio-Technology 002680.SZ

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

NARI Technology 600406.SS gets regulatory approval to issue bonds

