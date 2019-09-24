China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 0.3%, CSI300 0.3%, HSI 0.2%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.7%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.1%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1%
CNY official close 7.116 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.4%
SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trumps' China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
China's central bank says in no rush to ease aggressively
U.S. lawmakers propose $1 billion fund to replace Huawei equipment
HK leader says police under extreme pressure; acknowledges 'long road' ahead
Huawei CFO fighting U.S. extradition says her rights were violated
China may roll out e-cigarette rules amid global vaping backlash - state media
Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
China to hold second auction of pork reserves
Company moves:
In focus
HKEX 'thinking big' with $39 bln bid as LSE sticks to Refinitiv plan
Tesla rival Nio tumbles to record low after deliveries disappoint
China CNOOC to start pumping at large deepsea gas field at end-2021 - official
Equity changes/IPOs
Shenzhen Kingdom SCI-Tech's 600446.SS shareholder to unload up to 2% stake
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Midea Group's 000333.SZ shares involving 350 mln yuan
Lock-up period for Yto Express' 600233.SS 2 bln shares to end, trading to start on Sept 30
M&A
Gree Group's investment arm, party acting in concert become Changyuan Group's 600525.SS biggest shareholder
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
China Fortune Land's 600340.SS unit to issue up to 2.5 bln yuan worth of asset-backed securities
Tianqi Lithium's 002466.SZ unit signs supply agreement with Sweden's Northvolt ETT AB
