China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.3%, CSI300 0.3%, HSI 0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.7%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.1%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1%

CNY official close 7.116 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.4%

Trumps' China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'

China's central bank says in no rush to ease aggressively

U.S. lawmakers propose $1 billion fund to replace Huawei equipment

HK leader says police under extreme pressure; acknowledges 'long road' ahead

Huawei CFO fighting U.S. extradition says her rights were violated

China may roll out e-cigarette rules amid global vaping backlash - state media

Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei

China to hold second auction of pork reserves

Company moves:

In focus

HKEX 'thinking big' with $39 bln bid as LSE sticks to Refinitiv plan

Tesla rival Nio tumbles to record low after deliveries disappoint

China CNOOC to start pumping at large deepsea gas field at end-2021 - official

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Kingdom SCI-Tech's 600446.SS shareholder to unload up to 2% stake

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Midea Group's 000333.SZ shares involving 350 mln yuan

Lock-up period for Yto Express' 600233.SS 2 bln shares to end, trading to start on Sept 30

M&A

Gree Group's investment arm, party acting in concert become Changyuan Group's 600525.SS biggest shareholder

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Fortune Land's 600340.SS unit to issue up to 2.5 bln yuan worth of asset-backed securities

Tianqi Lithium's 002466.SZ unit signs supply agreement with Sweden's Northvolt ETT AB

