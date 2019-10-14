China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Oct. 15

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 1.2%, CSI300 1.1%, HSI 0.8%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.8%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.7%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.2%

CNY official close 7.067 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +1.0%

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sees tariffs being imposed Dec. 15 if no China trade deal

Trump's hailing of $50 bln in Chinese farm purchases seen as 'meaningless'

China wants more talks before signing Trump's 'Phase 1' deal - Bloomberg

New German rules leave 5G telecoms door open to Huawei

Data:

China Sept exports, imports in deeper contraction as tariffs take toll

China Sept crude oil imports rise on strong seasonal demand

China Sept soybean imports ease on falling animal feed demand

China auto sales fall in 'Golden September' as turnaround hopes fade

China's pig herd in Sept down 41.1% from year earlier

Company moves:

In focus

China's Huawei says open to "no backdoor" agreement with India

China Communications Construction unit to invest $1.65 bln in Indonesian toll road

Earnings/Performance

Contemporary Amperex Technology 300750.SZ sees Q3 net profit up 0-20% y/y

Chongqing Changan Automobile 000625.SZ sees q3 net loss of 160-560 million yuan

Suning.Com 002024.SZ sees q3 net profit up 7,582.54-7,986.89% y/y

Beijing Enlight Media 300251.SZ sees q3 net profit up 446.9-474.9% y/y

Lepu Medical Technology Beijing 300003.SZ sees Q3 net profit up 30-40% y/y

East Money Information 300059.SZ sees q3 net profit up 100.2-125.0% y/y

Aier Eye Hospital 300015.SZ sees q3 net profit up 21.4-44.6% y/y

Metallurgical Corporation Of China's 601618.SS1618.HK Jan-Sept new contracts up 18.8% y/y

Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ sees 9-month net profit down 63.9-72.9% y/y

Zoomlion 000157.SZ1157.HK sees q3 net profit up 93.8-116.6% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Jushenghua Sells A-Shares In China Vanke 000002.SZ2202.HK On Oct. 11 - HKEx Filing

Tianfeng Securities' 601162.SS lock-up period for 1.8 billion shares to end

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

LONGi Green Energy 601012.SS plans to invest 6.3 bln yuan in three solar battery-related projects

Byd 002594.SZ1211.HK, units expect to receive new energy car subsidies of 3.16 billion yuan

Guangzhou Automobile Group's 2238.HK601238.SS unit to invest 1.4 bln yuan in new energy car leasing project

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

