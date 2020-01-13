China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC +0.8%, CSI300 +1.0%, HSI +1.1%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.3%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 11.1%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.8%

CNY official close 6.8925 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.9%

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Phase 1 trade deal stops bleeding, doesn't end U.S.-China dispute - U.S. Chamber

U.S. Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator

Separatists will 'stink for 10,000 years', China says after Taiwan vote

Hong Kong applauds its financial prowess amid protests

Investors see safety in China's yuan as Phase 1 trade deal nears

China to provide more FX hedging channels for foreign bond investors

Auto industry cautious as China starts 2020 with forecast of a 2% sales decline

Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery -ambassador

Data:

China's natural gas demand growth in 2020 seen slowest in 4 years

Chinese firms implemented $203 bln debt-to-equity swaps in 2019

POLL-China Dec trade growth seen rebounding, but analysts remain cautious

Data due:

China trade data

Company moves:

In focus

China's biggest potash producer risks delisting amid 3rd annual loss forecast

Chinese oil major CNOOC to lift investment to highest since 2014

Earnings/Performance

CITIC Securities' 600030.SS prelim 2019 net profit up 30.9% y/y

SAIC Motor 600104.SS sees 2019 net profit down about 28.9% y/y

Bank Of Shanghai's 601229.SS prelim 2019 net profit up 12.6% y/y

Ping An Bank's 000001.SZ prelim 2019 net profit up 13.6% y/y

Mango Excellent Media 300413.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 27.1%-38.6% y/y

Maxscend Microelectronics 300782.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 193.2%-212.9% y/y

Yealink Network Technology 300628.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 40%-50% y/y

New China Life Insurance's 601336.SS 2019 premium income up 13% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Z&F Int'l Trading plans to unload up to 3% stake in Autobio Diagnostics 603658.SS within six months

Minmetals Capital's 600390.SS lock-up period for 3.9 bln shares to end on Jan 20

CNPC Capital 000617.SZ says lock-up period for 1.76 bln shares to end on jan 16

