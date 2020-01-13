China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC +0.8%, CSI300 +1.0%, HSI +1.1%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.3%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 11.1%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.8%
CNY official close 6.8925 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.9%
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Phase 1 trade deal stops bleeding, doesn't end U.S.-China dispute - U.S. Chamber
U.S. Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator
Separatists will 'stink for 10,000 years', China says after Taiwan vote
Hong Kong applauds its financial prowess amid protests
Investors see safety in China's yuan as Phase 1 trade deal nears
China to provide more FX hedging channels for foreign bond investors
Auto industry cautious as China starts 2020 with forecast of a 2% sales decline
Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery -ambassador
Data:
China's natural gas demand growth in 2020 seen slowest in 4 years
Chinese firms implemented $203 bln debt-to-equity swaps in 2019
POLL-China Dec trade growth seen rebounding, but analysts remain cautious
Data due:
China trade data
Company moves:
In focus
China's biggest potash producer risks delisting amid 3rd annual loss forecast
Chinese oil major CNOOC to lift investment to highest since 2014
Earnings/Performance
CITIC Securities' 600030.SS prelim 2019 net profit up 30.9% y/y
SAIC Motor 600104.SS sees 2019 net profit down about 28.9% y/y
Bank Of Shanghai's 601229.SS prelim 2019 net profit up 12.6% y/y
Ping An Bank's 000001.SZ prelim 2019 net profit up 13.6% y/y
Mango Excellent Media 300413.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 27.1%-38.6% y/y
Maxscend Microelectronics 300782.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 193.2%-212.9% y/y
Yealink Network Technology 300628.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 40%-50% y/y
New China Life Insurance's 601336.SS 2019 premium income up 13% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Z&F Int'l Trading plans to unload up to 3% stake in Autobio Diagnostics 603658.SS within six months
Minmetals Capital's 600390.SS lock-up period for 3.9 bln shares to end on Jan 20
CNPC Capital 000617.SZ says lock-up period for 1.76 bln shares to end on jan 16
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
