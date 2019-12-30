China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 1.2%, CSI300 1.5%, HSI 0.3%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.8%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5%
CNY official close 6.9865 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +1.4%
SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
White House adviser says China trade deal signing expected soon
China rate switch to ease funding costs, but banks not ready to pass cut along
China approves two new GM crops from U.S. for import, renews 10 others
China bans imports of pigs from Indonesia due to African swine fever
Chinese court sentences "gene-editing" scientist to 3 years in prison
WIDER IMAGE-City dwellers find simpler life in rural China commune
China to release more frozen pork from reserves ahead of holidays - CCTV
Data:
POLL-China's Dec factory activity set to expand for a second month
China's Nov net gold imports via Hong Kong plummet to near 9-year low
China's 2019 retail sales to rise 8% - commerce ministry
Company moves:
In focus
Huawei's 2019 revenue to jump 18%, forecasts "difficult" 2020
China's Huawei gets India nod to participate in 5G trials
Equity changes/IPOs
New Hope Liuhe 000876.SZ to issue A-share convertible bonds, plans hog breeding projects
Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Hengli Petrochemical 600346.SS shares worth 698.2 mln yuan
M&A
China Yangtze Power 600900.SS signs agreement to buy stake in hydropower firm for 4.9 bln yuan
Trading halt/resumption
Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt's 603799.SS trading of shares to halt from Dec 31 pending announcement
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
China Railway Construction 601186.SS1186.HK wins metro line project, unit's consortium wins infrastructure project
Hengtong Optic-Electric's 600487.SS unit plans to bring in strategic investors with investment of 2.0 bln yuan
