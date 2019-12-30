China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 1.2%, CSI300 1.5%, HSI 0.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.8%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5%

CNY official close 6.9865 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +1.4%

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

White House adviser says China trade deal signing expected soon

China rate switch to ease funding costs, but banks not ready to pass cut along

China approves two new GM crops from U.S. for import, renews 10 others

China bans imports of pigs from Indonesia due to African swine fever

Chinese court sentences "gene-editing" scientist to 3 years in prison

WIDER IMAGE-City dwellers find simpler life in rural China commune

China to release more frozen pork from reserves ahead of holidays - CCTV

Data:

POLL-China's Dec factory activity set to expand for a second month

China's Nov net gold imports via Hong Kong plummet to near 9-year low

China's 2019 retail sales to rise 8% - commerce ministry

Company moves:

In focus

Huawei's 2019 revenue to jump 18%, forecasts "difficult" 2020

China's Huawei gets India nod to participate in 5G trials

Equity changes/IPOs

New Hope Liuhe 000876.SZ to issue A-share convertible bonds, plans hog breeding projects

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Hengli Petrochemical 600346.SS shares worth 698.2 mln yuan

M&A

China Yangtze Power 600900.SS signs agreement to buy stake in hydropower firm for 4.9 bln yuan

Trading halt/resumption

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt's 603799.SS trading of shares to halt from Dec 31 pending announcement

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Railway Construction 601186.SS1186.HK wins metro line project, unit's consortium wins infrastructure project

Hengtong Optic-Electric's 600487.SS unit plans to bring in strategic investors with investment of 2.0 bln yuan

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.