China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -1.4%, CSI300 -1.3%, HSI +0.1%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.1%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.4%

CNY official close 7.0125 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -1.0%

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China to lower import tariffs on frozen pork, avocados from Jan 1

INSIGHT-Young democrats shake up pro-Beijing stronghold in Hong Kong

U.S. 'smears' of China affecting global stability, top Beijing diplomat says

China considering more RRR cuts to lower financing costs - Premier Li

China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

BlackRock, Temasek to take majority stake in wealth management JV with CCB -sources

Data:

China's industrial output to grow around 5.6% y/y in 2019 - ministry

China's Nov pork imports surge 150% on year ago after pig disease

China's Nov gasoline exports rise to record as refiners ramp up output

China issues first copper, aluminium scrap import quotas for 2020

Fewer Chinese households believe house prices will rise -c.bank

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-Tesla to take new $1.4 bln loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory: sources

JD.Com's logistics unit taps banks for potential $8-$10 bln IPO -sources

China's Meituan vows improvements after delivery man kills supermarket worker

Equity changes/IPOs

Shanghai Exchange shows block trade of Shenzhen Goodix Technology's 603160.SS shares involving 1.66 bln yuan on Dec 23

Universal Scientific's 601231.SS unit sold 52,000 shares in Alibaba for about 71.4 mln yuan

Polaris Bay's 600155.SS lock-up period for 611.3 mln shares to end

Anxin Trust's 600816.SS lock-up period for 591.8 mln shares to end

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Railway Group 601390.SS0390.HK wins construction bids for combined 46.3 bln yuan

Lens Technology's 300433.SZ unit receives supporting fund worth 129.1 mln yuan

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

