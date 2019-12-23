China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC -1.4%, CSI300 -1.3%, HSI +0.1%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.1%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.4%
CNY official close 7.0125 per dollar
FTSE China A50 -1.0%
SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China to lower import tariffs on frozen pork, avocados from Jan 1
INSIGHT-Young democrats shake up pro-Beijing stronghold in Hong Kong
U.S. 'smears' of China affecting global stability, top Beijing diplomat says
China considering more RRR cuts to lower financing costs - Premier Li
China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card
BlackRock, Temasek to take majority stake in wealth management JV with CCB -sources
Data:
China's industrial output to grow around 5.6% y/y in 2019 - ministry
China's Nov pork imports surge 150% on year ago after pig disease
China's Nov gasoline exports rise to record as refiners ramp up output
China issues first copper, aluminium scrap import quotas for 2020
Fewer Chinese households believe house prices will rise -c.bank
Company moves:
In focus
EXCLUSIVE-Tesla to take new $1.4 bln loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory: sources
JD.Com's logistics unit taps banks for potential $8-$10 bln IPO -sources
China's Meituan vows improvements after delivery man kills supermarket worker
Equity changes/IPOs
Shanghai Exchange shows block trade of Shenzhen Goodix Technology's 603160.SS shares involving 1.66 bln yuan on Dec 23
Universal Scientific's 601231.SS unit sold 52,000 shares in Alibaba for about 71.4 mln yuan
Polaris Bay's 600155.SS lock-up period for 611.3 mln shares to end
Anxin Trust's 600816.SS lock-up period for 591.8 mln shares to end
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
China Railway Group 601390.SS0390.HK wins construction bids for combined 46.3 bln yuan
Lens Technology's 300433.SZ unit receives supporting fund worth 129.1 mln yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
