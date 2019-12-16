China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.6%, CSI300 0.5%, HSI -0.7%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.6%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.7%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 6.7%

CNY official close 6.9949 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.3%

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S. top trade negotiator praises deal, China remains cautious

Kudlow: U.S.-China deal 'absolutely' done, U.S. exports to China will double

FACTBOX-What is actually in the U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal?

FACTBOX-Beijing statements on trade deal differ from those of U.S. on imports, timing

China's Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader during 'most difficult' time

China, Russia propose lifting of some U.N. sanctions on North Korea

Strains in German coalition as SPD eyes 5G rules that could exclude Huawei

Data:

China's factory, retail sectors shine as trade tensions thaw

China Nov home price growth slowest in 2 yrs; property investment at 1-yr low

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

Wus Printed Circuit Kunshan 002463.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 101.6%-119.1% y/y

Shanghai International Airport's 600009.SS Nov passenger throughput up 3.1% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls 002050.SZ plans to buy back company shares worth 200-400 mln yuan

Sangfor Technologies' 300454.SZ shareholder to cut up to 6% stake

Shenzhen Jushenghua Sells A-Shares At China Vanke On Dec 13 - HKEx Filing

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Unisplendour's 000938.SZ shares involving 832.6 mln yuan on Dec 16

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Boe Technology's 000725.SZ shares involving 2.5 bln yuan on Dec 16

M&A

Ningbo Zhoushan Port 601018.SS plans acquisition to indirectly own stake in container terminal firm

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Will Semiconductor's 603501.SS unit plans to invest $50 mln in semiconductor fund

