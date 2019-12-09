China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.1%, CSI300 -0.2%, HSI 0.0%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.8%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.9%

CNY official close 7.0395 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.3%

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China says hopes it can reach trade agreement with U.S. as soon as possible

Trump says doing well with China in putting together trade deal

Fire and petrol bombs after 'generally peaceful' Hong Kong march, police say

Fresh China bond default flags worries over weak state-backed borrowers

Big European firms dodge China-U.S. tariffs by shifting supply chains - business group

Data:

China's pig herd rises for first time in a year in November - ministry

Data due:

China mainland inflation data

Company moves:

In focus

Huawei to roll out Harmony OS to more products next year, but not phones and tablets

Evergrande's $2.7 bln dividend signals China listing delay, likely cash crunch-analysts

Earnings/Performance

BAIC Bluepark New Energy Technology's 600733.SS vehicle sales down 62.6% y/y in Nov

Great Wall Motor 601633.SS vehicle sales down 13.1% y/y in Nov

Daqin Railway's 601006.SS Nov cargo throughput down 8.0% y/y

China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's 001979.SZ contract sales up 12.8% y/y in Nov

Equity changes/IPOs

Shanxi Meijin Energy's 000723.SZ shareholder to sell 5.1% stake for 1.6 bln yuan

AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology 002179.SZ terminates share buyback

M&A

Jiangxi Copper's 600362.SS unit signs agreement to buy Pim Cupric for $1.1 bln

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Huatai Securities 601688.SS6886.HK gets approval to become commodities options market maker

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology 002415.SZ, partner plan to set up fire technology firm

China Railway 601390.SS0390.HK, unit's consortium wins highway project with investment of about 16.5 bln yuan

