China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Trump says U.S. bill on Hong Kong doesn't help China trade talks
ANALYSIS-Trump's tariff ambush risks pushing Brazil closer to China
Putin and Xi oversee launch of landmark Russian gas pipeline to China
China suspends U.S. military visits to Hong Kong, sanctions U.S.-based NGOs
Hong Kong Airlines told to improve finances or risk losing licence
In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions
China's Shanghai International Energy Exchange plans copper contract for 2020
China to slash coal-fired power capacity at big utilities by merging assets -document
China's pork prices rebound as consumption picks up in cold weather
China's factory activity surprises with fastest expansion in 3 years - Caixin PMI
Hong Kong Oct retail sales slump worst on record as protests take toll
China's Zijin Mining agrees to buy Canada's Continental Gold for about $1 bln
China’s cash-strapped HNA secures restructuring deal for West Air
Ping An's OneConnect to launch $500 million U.S. IPO in rare down round: sources
China Vanke 000002.SZ posts Nov, Jan-Nov contract sales
Ping An Insurance 601318.SS2318.HK bought back company's a-shares worth 5.0 bln yuan as of Nov 30
China Merchants Securities 600999.SS6099.HK bought back company's a-shares worth 448.8 mln yuan as of end-Nov
Jiangsu Expressway and units raise holdings in Bank Of Jiangsu 600377.SS to 2.9%
Youngor Group 600177.SS conducts share buyback of 1.4 bln yuan as of Nov 30
Bank Of Beijing Scotia Bank Asset Management's portfolio unloads 2.6% stake in Unisplendour 000938.SZ
Zangge Holding 000408.SZ warned and fined by securities regulator for violation of regulation
Tunghsu Optoelectronic Technology 000413.SZ fails to make interest payment on medium-term note due Dec 2
Shanghai AtHub 603881.SS receives invitation from alibaba for data centre project
Shandong Buchang Pharma 603858.SS plans funding via bonds, medium-term notes issue
