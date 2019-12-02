China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC +0.1%, CSI300 +0.2%, HSI +0.4%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.1%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.2%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7%

CNY official close 7.0409 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.2%

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump says U.S. bill on Hong Kong doesn't help China trade talks

ANALYSIS-Trump's tariff ambush risks pushing Brazil closer to China

Putin and Xi oversee launch of landmark Russian gas pipeline to China

China suspends U.S. military visits to Hong Kong, sanctions U.S.-based NGOs

Hong Kong Airlines told to improve finances or risk losing licence

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

China's Shanghai International Energy Exchange plans copper contract for 2020

China to slash coal-fired power capacity at big utilities by merging assets -document

China's pork prices rebound as consumption picks up in cold weather

Data:

China's factory activity surprises with fastest expansion in 3 years - Caixin PMI

Hong Kong Oct retail sales slump worst on record as protests take toll

Company moves:

In focus

China's Zijin Mining agrees to buy Canada's Continental Gold for about $1 bln

China’s cash-strapped HNA secures restructuring deal for West Air

Ping An's OneConnect to launch $500 million U.S. IPO in rare down round: sources

Earnings/Performance

China Vanke 000002.SZ posts Nov, Jan-Nov contract sales

Equity changes/IPOs

Ping An Insurance 601318.SS2318.HK bought back company's a-shares worth 5.0 bln yuan as of Nov 30

China Merchants Securities 600999.SS6099.HK bought back company's a-shares worth 448.8 mln yuan as of end-Nov

Jiangsu Expressway and units raise holdings in Bank Of Jiangsu 600377.SS to 2.9%

Youngor Group 600177.SS conducts share buyback of 1.4 bln yuan as of Nov 30

Bank Of Beijing Scotia Bank Asset Management's portfolio unloads 2.6% stake in Unisplendour 000938.SZ

Regulation

Zangge Holding 000408.SZ warned and fined by securities regulator for violation of regulation

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Tunghsu Optoelectronic Technology 000413.SZ fails to make interest payment on medium-term note due Dec 2

Shanghai AtHub 603881.SS receives invitation from alibaba for data centre project

Shandong Buchang Pharma 603858.SS plans funding via bonds, medium-term notes issue

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

