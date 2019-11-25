China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.7%, CSI300 0.7%, HSI 1.5%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.9%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.6%

CNY official close 7.0355 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +1.0%

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks-report

China cbank warns high financial risks amid rising economic headwinds

China mandates 13 banks for U.S. dollar bond issue, seeks to raise over $3 bln

France will not exclude China's Huawei from 5G rollout - minister

EXCLUSIVE-China sets up Hong Kong crisis center in mainland, considers replacing chief liaison

Fresh headache for China after Hong Kong democrats rout pro-Beijing candidates

Spectre of funding crunch looms over runs at China's small banks

China accuses Australian media, politicians of fabricated allegations of interference

S&P says China's private firms 'squeezed out of bond market' by defaults

Going whole hog: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars

Chinese importers scoop up Brazilian soybeans amid U.S. trade uncertainty

China aims to boost revenue for renewable power firms

China's electric vehicle market to see sales rebound next year, execs say

Data:

POLL-China's house price growth to hit five-year low in 2020

China's Saudi crude imports rise 76% in October on increasing demand

China's Oct soybean imports from Brazil fall amid Sino-U.S. trade truce, pig disease

China's rare earth magnet exports to U.S. in Oct jump 21.7% m/m

Company moves:

In focus

Tencent offers up Three-Body Problem for its first global launch of a Chinese comic

China's BAIC willing to increase Daimler holding after 5% stake buy -sources

China Mengniu Dairy to buy a second Australian dairy firm for $407 mln from Kirin

Equity changes/IPOs

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Guangxi Guiguan Electric Power's 600236.SS shares involving 606.5 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

LONGi Green Energy Technology 601012.SS signs agreement on silicon rod project with investment of about 2.5 bln yuan

Inner Mongolia Junzheng, unit plan to sell 22.4% stake in Huatai Insurance 601216.SS for 10.8 bln yuan

