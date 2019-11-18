China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC +0.6%, CSI300 +0.8%, HSI +1.4%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.4%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7%
CNY official close 7.0255 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.8%
SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
U.S. agencies lax as China stole intellectual property -Senate report
China tells U.S. and Britain to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs
China launches probe into steel capacity amid surging output
EXPLAINER-Don't panic about China's "Black Death" plague cases
China to launch inspection on use of illegal African swine fever vaccines
Data:
China Jan-Oct FDI up 6.6% y/y in yuan terms
Company moves:
In focus
Alibaba to close books early in $13.4 bln Hong Kong listing after strong demand -sources
Beyond Meat vs Zhenmeat: The battle for China's meatless market
China anti-graft agency says Bank of Jilin's ex-chief under probe
ByteDance CEO urges TikTok diversification as U.S. pressure mounts - internal note
China EV startup Byton receives California distributor license
Earnings/Performance
China Nuclear Engineering & Construction's 601611.SS Jan-Oct new contracts up 13.2% y/y
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
China Communications Construction 601800.SS plans subway project in Colombia for about $5.02 bln
China First Heavy Industries 601106.SS plans to sell assets for 1.35 bln yuan
TCL 000100.SZ, partners to set up equity investment fund worth 3 bln yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.