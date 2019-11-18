China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC +0.6%, CSI300 +0.8%, HSI +1.4%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.4%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7%

CNY official close 7.0255 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.8%

U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

U.S. agencies lax as China stole intellectual property -Senate report

China tells U.S. and Britain to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

China launches probe into steel capacity amid surging output

EXPLAINER-Don't panic about China's "Black Death" plague cases

China to launch inspection on use of illegal African swine fever vaccines

Data:

China Jan-Oct FDI up 6.6% y/y in yuan terms

Company moves:

In focus

Alibaba to close books early in $13.4 bln Hong Kong listing after strong demand -sources

Beyond Meat vs Zhenmeat: The battle for China's meatless market

China anti-graft agency says Bank of Jilin's ex-chief under probe

ByteDance CEO urges TikTok diversification as U.S. pressure mounts - internal note

China EV startup Byton receives California distributor license

Earnings/Performance

China Nuclear Engineering & Construction's 601611.SS Jan-Oct new contracts up 13.2% y/y

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Communications Construction 601800.SS plans subway project in Colombia for about $5.02 bln

China First Heavy Industries 601106.SS plans to sell assets for 1.35 bln yuan

TCL 000100.SZ, partners to set up equity investment fund worth 3 bln yuan

